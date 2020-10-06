OLYMPIA – The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has finalized contracts with three Internet service providers to offer free service to up to 60,000 students and their families for the 2020-21 school year.
Ziply, Presidio and Comcast will offer the program to students from low-income families who did not have Internet access before August.
To participate in the program, potentially eligible families should receive information, including a promo/offer code from a provider, from their local school district.
Families may also contact their district to request information. OSPI is compiling a list with a contact person for the program at each district.
Families will sign up with the provider, install the equipment and then be able to connect to remote learning, said the state office.
The office also will reimburse school districts who have similar agreements in place with Internet service providers in their community.
Funding for the program comes from the federal CARES Act.
