OLYMPIA — Frontier Communications Northwest will pay the state $900,000 to resolve a case concerning fees and Internet speeds.
Frontier serves parts of northern Okanogan County.
In the latest action of his office’s “Honest Fees Initiative,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced last week that Frontier will pay to resolve an investigation alleging the company did not adequately disclose fees when advertising and selling its products, and misled subscribers about Internet speeds it could provide.
The deception impacted thousands of Washington consumers, said Ferguson’s office.
The investigation began in 2018 after Ferguson’s office received more than 600 complaints about the company. The investigation included reviews of Frontier Northwest’s website and advertising.
As part of the agreement, the Internet, phone and television provider is ordered to disclose all fees clearly and conspicuously, and be transparent about its available Internet speeds.
The Attorney General’s Office will set aside the majority of the $900,000 payment to provide restitution to impacted customers.
