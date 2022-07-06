OKANOGAN — Rising fuel costs mean $86,000 to $110,000 in increased costs for the Okanogan County Central Landfill and solid waste program this year, Kent Kovalenko, solid waste manager, told county commissioners June 28.
A short discussion on possible fuel surcharges and other strategies to combat rising costs ensued, though the commissioners seemed to agree to touch on the issue later in the year.
A bid was received by the county for the Twisp and Tonasket shops, though it came in at almost double the original estimate. Public works had estimated costs around $1.5-2 million for the project, but the bid came in at $4.35 million. The commissioners rejected the bid.
Commissioners also approved a resolution for some restrictions regarding Transfer Stations.
In other business June 27-28, commissioners:
Approved door repairs at the Superior Courthouse and clerk’s door for a total of $6,271.41 via quotes from ADT.
Discussed BARS account codes and a rule update to ARPA funds. The maximum allowance for the revenue loss category, which can be used for government services, was set at $10 million.
Discussed the courthouse security camera project.
Discussed Lake Management District. Details were ironed out for what department responsibilities, and helped landowners in the district better understand the process for removing their names from paying for the lake management.
