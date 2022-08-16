OKANOGAN — For the eighth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 15.8 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon Aug. 8, according to GasBuddy. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but 83.6 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon.
“We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa,” he said. “The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”
Oil markets have continued to struggle under the weight of a Federal Reserve that’s likely to continue raising interest rates at an aggressive pace to tame inflation, especially after last week’s jobs report showed more jobs were added in July than expected. Oil prices now stand at their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine and could continue to see pressure from a slowing global economy, which is likely to erode demand for oil.
According to Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oil field services companies, last week’s U.S. rig count was down by 3 rigs to 764 and was 273 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was down 1 rig to 203, but still 50 more rigs than a year ago.
According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, U.S. oil inventories rose by some 4.5 million barrels last week but were nearly 3 percent below the year ago level. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) declined by 4.7 million barrels, 24.4 percent below its year ago level and the lowest level since 1985. Domestic crude oil production was unchanged at 12.1 million barrels per day, while gasoline inventories rose by 200,000 barrels and were 1.6 percent below last year.
The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.69 per gallon, down 30 cents from last week, followed by $3.99, $3.79, $3.59 and $3.89 rounding out the top five most common prices.
The median U.S. gas price is $3.87 per gallon, down 12 cents from last week and about 14 cents lower than the national average.
Locally, fuel prices last week topped the nation average. Local prices included $4.93 per gallon in Bridgeport; $4.89 in Republic; $4.83 per gallon in Omak and Okanogan; $4.79 per gallon in Oroville, Tonasket and Winthrop. The cheapest fuel price was $4.54 per gallon in Brewster.
