gas

OKANOGAN — For the eighth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 15.8 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon Aug. 8, according to GasBuddy. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but 83.6 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon.

