TONASKET - Tonasket Ranger District is delaying its fuel wood cutting permit season to be in alignment with state and federal guidance on coronavirus.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington state want people to stay home.
All permit sales will be postponed until further notice, including post and pole permits and transplant permits, said U.S. Forest Service officials. The current procedure for obtaining forest product permits requires individuals to obtain and sign the permit in person.
The Forest Service is exploring ways to resume permit sales while supporting the governor’s guidance for people to remain home and practice social distancing.
“We recognize that fuel wood is very important to communities surrounding our national forest lands and remain committed to providing the best service we can while also ensuring the health and safety of our communities, visitors and employees,” said the agency.
More information about availability of permits will be offered at www.fs.usda.gov/okawen/ or 509-486-2186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.