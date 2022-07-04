CHESAW – A fund has been started to benefit the family and pets of Kimberley Smith and Raymond Smith, who were shot and killed June 20 at their home off Cape LaBelle Road.
The Help for Judy fund at STCU is aimed at covering legal fees, care for the mother and son’s pets, and help for Kimberley Smith’s mother, Judy Almquist, who lived with them, said the family.
Detectives with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate and work with the prosecutor’s office, coroner and state crime lab, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Hawley said Raymond Smith, 26, and Kimberley Smith, 56, died. Scott Pollock, 61, Tonasket, was injured.
According to Hawley, deputies were advised about 1:05 p.m. June 20 that Pollock had been shot in the left hand by a neighbor. They contacted him at North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, and learned Pollock and his wife had gone to the Smiths’ home off Cape LaBelle Road, east of town, to discuss ongoing construction they were helping to complete, the sheriff said.
Pollock allegedly was shot by Raymond Smith and returned fire, apparently hitting Smith in the chest, Hawley said. Pollock later was taken to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.
The sheriff did not release information about how Kimberley Smith was shot.
Family members said Judy Almquist is staying with family “and surrounded with love and support.”
The Smiths and Almquist were working on turning a barn into a home and creating a life in the Aeneas Valley, according to the family.
“We need your help to make sure that (Almquist) feels safe and is financially able to start over after having the sanctity and peace of her new home destroyed,” said the donation request, which noted that while the family seeks privacy they also appreciate the outpouring of love, support and offers of help from the community.
Deposits to the STCU fund should reference account 2003869456. The Venmo connected to the STCU account is @Help-for-Judy and the name associated with it is Becky Smith. Checks also may be made out to “Help for Judy” and sent to P.O. Box 260 Okanogan, WA 98840.
