OKANOGAN – State funding is available to help residents pay their energy bills through the federal low-income home energy assistance program.
The state Department of Commerce offers the money on a first-come, first-served basis.
Qualifying households could receive up to $500 in energy assistance if they have been affected by COVID-19, such as income loss, business shutdown or health issues from the virus, said an Okanogan County Public Utility District announcement.
The household must also be at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level, such as an annual income of $32,188 for a family of four. Households must have also received – or will receive – a low-income home energy assistance program benefit in the current program year, from October 2019 to October 2020.
PUD officials said their customers also could be eligible for Project Help, a donation-based program that helps PUD customers with bills when there is an unexpected loss of income or other emergency situation.
Local funds are distributed through Okanogan County Community Action Council. More information is at www.occac.com. Residents concerned about paying their energy bill can contact Community Action at 509-422-4041 or 877-641-0101.
