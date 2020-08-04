OLYMPIA — Educators statewide will get additional training in use of technology for online education.
During last spring’s rapid transition to remote learning, school districts worked tirelessly to provide students with a continuity of learning, meals and other supports, said the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
One of the primary challenges experienced by students, families and educators centered on online learning - navigating the platforms; selecting a single platform for consistent, district-wide use, and implementing best practices in an online learning environment.
A portion of the office’s federal emergency funds will be used for professional development for educators on the use of learning management systems.
The state Office of Financial Management has released $2.5 million in federal funds for such training. In partnership with OSPI, the state’s nine regional educational service districts will provide support and training with no registration cost. The supports will help districts with platform selection, provide training for educators and families, and will launch networks for educators to share best practices.
“Last spring, we heard consistently from educators that they needed more training on how to effectively use online learning management systems,” said Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction. “We also heard from students, parents and guardians that they were overwhelmed by the variety of systems educators were using to provide online learning.
“To make online learning more effective this fall, we have to streamline this,” Reykdal continued. “Students and parents should be able to focus on learning, and educators should be focused on teaching, without the modality of the instruction getting in the way.”
Educational service districts will provide educators with training in a handful of learning management systems consistent with guidance already sent to districts to simplify their remote learning managements systems for families, said Reykdal.
With remaining federal funds, once released, OSPI intends to cover the costs of Internet for students eligible for free or reduced-price meals and to join with community-based organizations to help families secure child care, engage in language translation services, and other parent and family engagement strategies.
