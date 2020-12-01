OMAK – A gofundme.com fundraiser is underway to help Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity build warming sheds for people displaced by last summer’s Palmer Fire.
“Any donation will help make an impact,” said organizer Ken VanderStoep.
Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity is helping families build 12- by 16-foot warming sheds to help people get shelter before winter sets in.
When the Palmer Fire struck, several families scrambled to find campers or travel trailers to get them through until next spring, he said.
“Some generous donations have helped us get shells up, but we haven’t funded insulation,” said VanderStoep. “Your donation will go directly to help our six families add insulation to these buildings.”
Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity is part of a non-profit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry dedicated to eliminating substandard housing and homelessness worldwide and to making adequate, affordable shelter a matter of conscience and action, he said. Habitat invites people from all faiths and walks of life to work together in partnership, building houses with families in need.
As of Friday, Nov. 27, the effort had raised $650 toward a goal of $4,000.
“I’m usually not comfortable asking for donations, but this is kind of urgent,” he said. “As a local organization, Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity is unable to fundraise and we have gotten involved with a group of folks who really need it.”
The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com under the name Palmer Mountain Survivors.
