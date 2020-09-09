LOOMIS – A firm count is not yet available of homes lost in the Palmer Fire.
“The fire team has been collecting data but has not given it over to the county yet and we will not go do our inspection ‘til the fire has been deemed out and safe and the roads have been reopened,” said Okanogan County Assessor Larry Gilman.
“At this point in time we do not have a time frame, only that we will be going out and inspecting the fire area during the recovery phase,” he said.
Accounts to help fire survivors have been set up at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Umpqua Bank, Oroville.
Several fundraisers also have been set up through gofundme.com for individuals and families whose homes burned.
Assistance also is available through the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Whitcomb Ave.
