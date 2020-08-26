OLYMPIA – The state is providing $8.8 million to pay for connecting students to online education.
The Legislature and the state Office of Financial Management released the money from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instructions share of federal money for COVID-19-related costs. Last spring, Congress allocated $195 million to Washington’s school district and $21 million to the state office for statewide coordination and support.
“With these funds, we will be able to connect up to 60,000 students and their families to online learning,” said Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction. “This was my No. 1 priority for CARES Act funding, and I know this will make a huge difference for a lot of students and their families.”
Reykdal’s office plans to enter into agreements with private partners to provide Internet connectivity to students who are low-income. The office will cover the costs of Internet for those families through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“Access to Internet is an equity issue, and I intend to use this jump start of one-time federal funds to create a push for universal basic education connectivity,” Reykdal said.
Two weeks ago, OFM and the Legislature released $2.5 million for professional development for educators to learn to use and streamline online learning platforms. With the remaining roughly $10 million provided by Congress to Reykdal’s office, the agency intends to fund competitive grants for community-based organizations to work in partnership with local school districts to support student learning in the 2020-21 school year.
“We know the pandemic has further exacerbated gaps in access to learning for some of our students,” Reykdal said. “Our system has transformed very rapidly to create a more predictable and effective remote learning experience for students and families this fall.
“Moments of crisis create opportunities, and our investments in training, connectivity and community-based partners will make us a stronger public education system when we put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.”
School districts will provide instructions and details on Internet connectivity to students and families who may be eligible, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.