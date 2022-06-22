OKANOGAN — The funeral home previously known as Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is under new ownership and has a new name, River Valley Funeral and Cremation.
The changes combine the services of the Okanogan County Crematory and the facilities of former Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel.
Former owner and current adviser Michael Nearents passed on the opportunity to serve the community to his son-in-law, Glenn Graves, current director at River Valley Funeral and Cremation, and owner and operator of North Central Washington Pet Cremation and the Okanogan County Crematory.
Nearents has been the funeral director and crematory operator for more than 16 years.
Graves began working at the funeral home in 1999 mowing grass at the cemetery as a summer job during college, then began an apprenticeship under Nearents. After graduating from college in 2004, Graves was licensed by the state as a funeral director and began working alongside his father-in-law.
Patrick Delfeld, business partner and friend of Graves, now is co-director at the establishment. Delfeld is a fourth generation Okanogan County resident, and a descendant of the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Rick Rozalez is facilities operations specialist. On top of his duties at River Valley Funeral and Cremation, Rozalez continues to maintain the Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Over the last several months, the two friends and business partners have made extensive renovations to the establishment, including a newly decorated interior, reception hall and a tribal services wing.
They also have created a new website with digital pre-arrangement services and digital funeral arrangement services.
More services include headstone and memorial bench designing, culturing diamonds from a loved one’s ashes, empathy crowd funding for families in need, financing plans and eco-friendly embalming.
“This funeral home has served the community well for many decades, and an update was needed,” said Graves. “Patrick and I look forward to serving the area in a facility we feel the community can be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.