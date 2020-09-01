OLYMPIA – The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, an often-fatal disease of hibernating bats, has been confirmed for the first time in Chelan and Snohomish counties.
Other Washington counties affected by the disease or the causal fungus include King, Kittitas, Lewis and Pierce.
White-nose syndrome is harmful to hibernating bats, but does not affect humans, livestock or other wildlife. The disease is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, which attacks the skin of hibernating bats and damages their delicate wings, making it difficult to fly, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Infected bats often leave hibernation too early, which causes them to burn through their fat reserves and become dehydrated or starve to death.
As part of an ongoing white-nose syndrome monitoring effort, department biologists collected guano (feces) samples this spring from areas frequented by bats around the state.
Samples were sent to the U.S. Geological Survey national wildlife health center in Madison, Wis., for testing.
USGS scientists recently confirmed the presence of Pseudogymnoascus destructans in samples collected from a mixed Yuma myotis (Myotis yumanensis) and little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) maternity colony in Snohomish County and a little brown bat maternity colony in Chelan County.
“These findings are concerning and suggest the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome continues to spread in Washington,” said Abby Tobin, white-nose syndrome coordinator for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We’re concerned this eventually may lead to population declines in Yuma myotis, little brown bat, and other bat species vulnerable to the disease.”
As predators of night-flying insects, bats play an important ecological role in preserving the natural balance of properties and neighborhoods, said the department. Washington is home to 15 bat species that benefit humans by eating tons of insects that can negatively affect forest health, commercial crops, and human health and well-being.
First seen in North America in 2006 in eastern New York, white-nose syndrome has killed millions of hibernating bats in eastern North America and has now spread to 35 states and seven Canadian provinces.
The department said people should not handle wild animals, especially if they appear sick or are found dead. Sick or dead bats, groups of them or bats acting strangely, such as flying outside during the day in winter or spring, should be reported to https://wdfw.wa.gov/bats or 360-902-2515.
