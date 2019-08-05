OLYMPIA – Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne has been elected to the board of directors for the Association of Washington Cities.
AWC serves member cities through advocacy, education and services.
“It is an honor and a pleasure to serve on the AWC board of directors,” said Gagne. “I believe that leaders should value and respect people regardless of where they live. I am delighted to serve all cities in Washington and I look forward to our work ahead.”
Gagne was elected to the AWC board during the association’s business meeting June 27 in Spokane. She represents board district 3, which includes 37 cities in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. District 3 is a largely rural eastern Washington district, with 32 of the cities in the district with populations less than 5,000, and with 13 with fewer than 1,000.
Gagne served on the Omak City Council from 1998-2009 and has been mayor since 2009.
The AWC board is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city council members from Washington cities or towns, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.
