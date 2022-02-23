SPOKANE - – James H. Gallaher, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr., sentenced Gallaher, 63, last week. Gallaher pleaded guilty to an indictment on Oct. 12, 2021.
According to court documents, on June 28, 2021, a security officer at the Chief Joseph Dam saw Gallaher carry what appeared to be a pistol and AR-style rifle from his camper to a white sedan. The officer, who knew Gallaher was not permitted to possess firearms, obtained surveillance video of Gallaher carrying the firearms and reported the offense to Colville Tribal Police.
The next morning, tribal officers traveled to Chief Joseph Dam, where they saw two firearms through the window of the sedan. Gallaher’s camper was parked next to the Honda, said court records.
Tribal police approached the camper and arrested Gallaher without incident.
After the arrest, tribal police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents executed a search warrant for the sedan and camper. Officers recovered four firearms – two inside the car and two in the camper, along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
At the time, Gallaher had four prior federal convictions, including manslaughter, abusive sexual contact, theft of government property, and felon in possession of ammunition.
In announcing the 71-month sentence, Mendoza emphasized Gallaher’s violent history, which had “spanned four decades.” He also rejected Gallaher’s explanation that he obtained the firearms for sentimental reasons, noting that Gallaher knew he was not permitted to have firearms because of his similar prior conviction for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The 71-month sentence reflected an upward variance from Gallaher’s advisory sentencing guideline range of 33-41 months of incarceration, according to court records.
