OMAK — Average gas prices in the U.S. reached record highs earlier this month alongside skyrocketing costs around the world, due mostly to inflation and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
AAA reported a national average of $4.24 per gallon on March 28, down from $4.31 per gallon on March 15.
GasBuddy, a tech company that finds real-time fuel prices, recorded an Okanogan County average between $4.47 and $4.55 per gallon as of March 28.
At this same time last year, AAA shows the national average price for U.S. gas was about $2.882 per gallon. GasBuddy reports a national average up 71.5 cents in the past month and up $1.37 per gallon from a year ago.
Washington state, for the past 18 months, has been 50-60 cents above the national average. In September 2020, the U.S. average was around $2.15 per gallon, compared to Washington’s average of $2.62. That same time in 2021, the U.S. average was around $3.15 while Washington’s hovered near $3.70.
Though, for the first time in 12 weeks, according to GasBuddy, initial averages in the U.S. show prices beginning to drop, to about $4.35 on average in early March compared to about $4.21 on March 22. Gas prices on the West Coast are expected to rise still.
“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average prices of gasoline, and indeed … the national average prices of gas has declined,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan noted that even with California nearing a $6 per gallon average, gasoline demand hasn’t dropped with the previously rising prices and that spring break travel is still moving forward with a full head of steam.
He posited that “gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”
Per-gallon averages for regular gasoline per gallon on March 28 in Brewster were around $4.63, Coulee Dam from $4.39 to $4.79, Okanogan around $4.50, Omak around $4.48, Oroville around $4.70, Twisp around $4.59, and Winthrop around $4.70.
