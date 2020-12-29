BREWSTER – The Gebbers family expects to appeal the $2 million-plus state fine levied against their Gebbers Farms fruit company.
Company spokeswoman Amy Philpott said the state Department of Labor and Industries based its fine on the same allegations it made last summer when it issued an order of notice of immediate restraint against Gebbers Farms for COVID-19-related violations of state guidance.
At that time, the agency levied a $$13,200 fine for not ensuring adequate social distancing, with employees using the top and bottom bunks while not using a cohort, and no barriers in the kitchen/cooking areas.
“The Board of Industry Insurance and Appeals ruled this week that Gebbers Farms was in compliance with the emergency rule on July 27 – the date that L&I issued the (order of notice of immediate restraint),” Philpott said. “This demonstrates that, during the inspections, Gebbers fully intended, and did, comply with the emergency order.”
L&I announced Dec. 21 that it is fining the Brewster-based company $2,038,200 for COVID-19-related workplace health and safety violations.
An L&I investigation launched in July found 24 “egregious willful violations,” the agency said.
A dozen were for unsafe sleeping arrangements and 12 more were for unsafe worker transportation. Each violation was assessed a penalty of $84,000.
The farm also was cited for four other serious violations, including not reporting a fatality, said the agency.
L&I said an investigation into the COVID-19 deaths of two workers found dozens of safety and health violations, resulting in the fine, one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in state history.
“We are deeply disappointed by the agency’s announcement,” said Gebbers Farms in a statement. “There is nothing more important to Gebbers Farms than our workers’ health and safety, as evidenced by the fact that 99.3 percent of our entire workforce tested negative for the virus, which is better than county, state and national rates to date.”
“We consulted experts to develop our program and there is nothing magical about the number 15,” said the company Dec. 21. “Consider that the state-recommended size for community group gatherings is far fewer today than at any other time in the year and community cases are rising.”
The company said it did change its program to follow the rules as quickly as possible.
Gebbers did install barriers and made other changes, the company said in late summer.
“I want to reiterate that as a major employer in the area, nothing is more important to Gebbers Farms than their employees’ health and safety,” Philpott said. “That is evidenced by the test results.”
She said the H-2A guest workers have returned to their home countries and Gebbers now is working with a mostly local winter crew doing fruit packing and warehouse maintenance.
