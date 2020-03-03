OLYMPIA – A Brewster company faces $2,500 penalty from the state Department of Ecology for illegal burning.
Gebbers Farms Inc. was assessed the penalty Nov. 22, 2019, for conducting agricultural burning during a stage 1 burn ban, which prohibits all outdoor burning, including agricultural burning, to protect air quality.
The penalty was among nearly $2.15 million in penalties of $1,000 or more issued by the department from October through December 2019.
Ecology issues penalties in cases where non-compliance continues after providing warnings or technical assistance, or for particularly serious violations, the agency said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.