Brewster company agrees to $2 million in improvements
BREWSTER – Gebbers Farms and the state Department of Labor and Industries have reached a settlement worth more than $2 million over violations of state COVID-19 regulations regarding worker safety.
The state called the pact a “landmark” settlement, while the Brewster-based fruit growing and packing company termed it a “successful settlement.”
Last year, the state fined the company more than $2 million in work place safety and health fines, one of the largest actions in state history.
But rather than pay the full fine to the state, under terms of the mediation agreement Gebbers Farms will spend more than $2 million improving housing, quality of life, safety and access to health care for its workers and their families, according to L&I.
“Gebbers Farms has always cared deeply about the well-being and safety of its workers,” said Cass Gebbers, CEO of Gebbers Farms. “Each year, Gebbers Farms makes improvements to its temporary housing facilities to enhance the safety and comfort of its workers.
“This mediation agreement will result in even more improvements, and it will benefit the community at large through the farm’s donations to community charities and non-profits.”
In 2020, two state inspections found 24 violations of pandemic regulations, 12 for unsafe sleeping arrangements in temporary worker housing and 12 for unsafe worker transportation, said L&I. Gebbers was fined $13,200 after the first inspection and $2,038,200 after the second.
Two workers - Juan Carlos Santiago Rincon of Mexico and Earl Edwards, 63, Jamaica, died - from COVID-19 while living and working on the farm.
The state said the company was cited for six other violations, including not reporting a fatality.
“Real, on-the-ground improvements for farmworkers and their families are a fitting way to honor the memories of the Gebbers workers who died,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks.
Other investigation found the farm didn’t ensure adequate social distancing by allowing workers to use both top and bottom bunks in sleeping quarters, and that there were no barriers in the kitchen/cooking areas, said L&I.
The company maintains that it implemented COVID-response protocols that it developed in consultation with an infectious disease specialist, and consulted with Okanogan County Public Health early in the pandemic. Protocols were put in place in February 2020, before the state issued safety regulations, the company said last year.
Late last summer, the state Department of Health ordered Gebbers to have all its workers tested.
Under the settlement, Gebbers Farms agreed to:
-Make $1.4 million in capital improvements to temporary worker housing. Improvements will include new farmworker housing and sports facilities, picnic tables and benches, landscaping around housing areas, additional air conditioning units and signs to aid emergency responders in locating facilities.
One of the company’s older, temporary worker camps, built in the 1970s, will be demolished and rebuilt.
A cell tower will be constructed so workers can have reliable communications with family, electrical services will be upgraded to support washing machines and dryers, new mattresses will be purchased and electrical upgrades made, the state said.
-Donate $513,000 to improve access to health care for workers and their families. They money will go to area hospitals, health care centers, emergency medical services, and day care and recreational centers serving the workers and their families.
-Spend $150,000 to hire a full-time safety officer for three years. That person would oversee and supervise worker safety and health, including training and supervising staff who develop, implement and enforce the company’s safety program. The safety officer also would have authority to stop any activity deemed unsafe or in violation of safety and health rules, the state said.
-Pay a fine of $10,000.
-Post the settlement agreement for employees to view for 10 days.
After 10 days, the state Board of Industrial and Insurance Appeals will issue an order and the agreement takes effect, said L&I.
“Although we are pleased this issue is resolved, we have not forgotten the thousands who lost loved ones during this pandemic,” said Cass Gebbers. “Sadly, in 2020, Gebbers Farms also lost longtime team members and familiar faces to our family.
“These men, their families, and all Gebbers employees are part of the reason why we are gratified that the agreement includes our continued investment in our workers and our local communities.”
A year ago, the high COVID-19 incidence rate in Okanogan County and, particularly, Brewster - including the deaths of two Gebbers Farms employees - prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to visit town Aug. 13, 2020.
Inslee met with county health officials, mayors, state 12th District Reps. Keith Goehner and Mike Steele, then-Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, farmworker advocates and agricultural leaders, including Cass Gebbers.
Of 924 total positive cases in Okanogan County through Aug. 16, 2020, Brewster accounted for 541 of them, or about 58.55 percent. Among the county’s nine COVID-19 deaths, six were from Brewster, according to Okanogan County Public Health figures.
As of Aug. 6, 2021, Okanogan County has had 2,918 positive cases. Brewster accounted for 773 of them, including eight of the county’s 37 deaths. Within the Brewster ZIP code, 4,481 of 5,213 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus – at 85.95 percent the highest percentage in the county.
Gebbers Farms employs about 4,500 people, some 2,500 of whom are H-2A guest workers from other countries.
