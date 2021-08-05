BREWSTER - Gebbers Farms and the state Department of Labor and Industries have reached a settlement in L&I’s action alleging unsafe living and working conditions in the fruit operation.
L&I fined Gebbers nearly $2.4 million and $13,200 last year after two state inspections found two dozen violations of COVID-19 rules. Two farmworkers died of the virus while living and working on the farm.
Gebbers will invest $1.4 million in temporary worker housing, including replacing one of its older housing camps built in the 1970s, building a cell tower so workers can communicate with family, upgrading electrical services to support washing machines and dryers, purchasing new mattresses, installing air conditioning and making power upgrades, installing signs at housing sites to emergency responders can locate them, and building and maintaining recreation areas.
The farm also must donate $513 to improve access to health care for workers and their families, hire a full-time safety officer for three years and pay a $10,000 fine to L&I.
The company also must post a copy of the settlement for employees to view for 10 days, according to L&I.
That has been done, the company said.
