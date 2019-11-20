OMAK – The business and citizen of the year will be honored today, Nov. 20, during an Omak Chamber of Commerce meeting.
The chamber meets at noon at Roadhouse 97, 914 Koala Drive.
Business of the year is Gene’s Harvest Foods, 22 W. Apple Ave.
The store was purchase in March 1963 by Gene and Mary Henrie and now is run by their sons, Mike and Bob Henrie.
“Gene’s Harvest Foods employees and the Henrie family have been good community partners,” said the chamber.
“They have amazing customer service, always a smile when you walk in,” said a nomination letter. “Huge supporters of the community. Exactly what one wants in a small-town grocery store.”
Citizen of the year is Leah Beetchenow.
She speaks monthly at the North Central Washington DUI Victim Impact Panel about how her life was forever changed after a drunk driver hit the vehicle driven by her fiance and in which she was a passenger. He was killed in the Thanksgiving weekend 2001 crash and she was injured.
“Leah also speaks to young people at Q Driving School, records impaired driving public awareness ads, teaches dance at LFW School of Dance, and she has also volunteered to choreograph dances for local festivals,” said the chamber.
Community members nominated her to celebrate her personal strength, kindness and desire to keep drunk driving tragedies from happening to someone else.
The chamber received 11 nominations for business of year and 15 for citizen of the year.
“We are very pleased that community members took time to recognize and nominate fellow business owners and citizens for their good work in the community,” said Maria Lassila, president.
Gene’s and Beetchenow also will be honored during the Twilight Christmas Parade at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.