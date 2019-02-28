OMAK – Gary S. George has resigned from his position on the Omak School Board.
George was appointed to fill a vacant position in error, since he does not live within director area No. 4, said a district announcement.
“The error was discovered as the district office prepared documentation for the 2019 general election,” said the district.
George voluntarily resigned, based on advice from district legal counsel.
The district said it will make an announcement soon for those interested in the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.