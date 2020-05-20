BREWSTER – A 3-year-old girl died May 10 after falling into a hot tub on Chinook Way just outside town.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the girl’s mother had stepped away from watching her 4-year-old son playing in the hot tub and thought another adult was watching the children.
The girl was rescued from the hot tub by her mother’s boyfriend and CPR began, according to Hawley and a sheriff’s report.
The girl was flown to a Spokane hospital via Life Flight, but died there.
No criminal issues are involved, Hawley said.
