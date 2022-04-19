WATERVILLE – Douglas County commissioners have named Jordyn Giulio as the next county administrator.
She joined the county in 2015 as the risk manager and public information officer. Commissioners said she brings a wealth of government operational experience, including five years dedicated at the federal level as a contractor to the Department of Energy.
Giulio has experience in emergency management operations; policy and training development; safety, risk management/loss prevention control; personnel security, and public relations.
She has a master’s in communication from Gonzaga University, a bachelor of arts social science from Washington State University and an associate degree in risk management for public entities.
