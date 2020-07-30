KALISPELL, Mont. – Glacier Bancorp, parent company of North Cascades Bank, had net income of $63.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.
The figure was an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, over the previous year’s second-quarter net income.
Current quarter diluted earnings per share were 66 cents, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year’s second quarter diluted earnings per share of 61 cents.
The company originated U.S. Small Business Administration payroll protection program loans for businesses in its communities. It funded 15,291 PPP loans for a total of $1.427 billion.
Core deposits increased by $1.818 billion, or 16 percent, during the current quarter, with non-interest-bearing deposit growth of $1.168 billion, or 30 percent.
Early stage loan delinquencies (accruing 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans in the second quarter was 0.22 percent, compared to 0.41 percent in the prior quarter and 0.43 percent in the prior year’s second quarter.
During the quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600 to the S&P MidCap 400.
Bank officials declared a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share. The Company has declared 141 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.
North Cascades Bank operates branches locally in Brewster, Grand Coulee, Okanogan, Omak and Twisp.
