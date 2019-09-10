CURLEW - John Glenewinkel is continuing this year as superintendent of the Curlew School District despite his intention to retire.
Glenewinkel had been superintendent of both the Curlew and Republic districts, but planned to retire after the 2018-19 school year.
Republic has a new superintendent in Kevin Young.
“The boards felt it would be tough for someone to come in fresh to the community and do both jobs,” said Glenewinkel. “Republic also felt that they were again ready for a full-time superintendent. Curlew felt they were fine with part time so I agreed to stay on in that capacity.”
He said his contract calls for him to work 115 days this year.
