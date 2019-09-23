TWISP – State Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, will host a legislative coffee chat Oct. 1 at Twisp Town Hall, 118 S. Glover St.
The 10 a.m. to noon event will allow 12th District constituents the opportunity to meet with Goehner to discuss the 2020 legislative session, issues important to their communities and other state-related matters.
