OLYMPIA - State Rep. Keith Goehner has received a city champion award from the Association of Washington Cities.
AWC created the award after the 2014 legislative session to recognize legislators who went out of their way to advocate for key city priority issues.
“As a new member of the House, Rep. Goehner quickly stepped up to serve as his caucus’ point person for the Local Government Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members who support city issues,” said Candice Bock, AWC governmental affairs director. “With a background as a county commissioner, he was an important voice for the needs of local government and a strong advocate for local decision-making authority and local funding.”
Goehner, who serves on the House Local Government Committee, said his local government experience gives him a needed perspective in the Legislature.
He is a former Chelan County commissioner.
