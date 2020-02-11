OLYMPIA - Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, has been appointed to serve on the House Environment and Energy Committee for the 2020 legislative session.
“This is a great opportunity to work more closely on the significant policy issues covered by this committee that are important to the 12th District and Washington state,” said Goehner. “Our district is known for its abundant, low-cost energy while we continue to expand our renewable portfolio and strengthen our environmental protections in a reasonable and fiscally responsible manner.”
The committee considers issues relating to the Growth Management Act, Shoreline Management Act, air quality, climate change, renewable energy standards and energy availability.
In addition to his new appointment, Goehner serves as the assistant ranking Republican on the State Government and Tribal Affairs, and also serves on the Local Government and Transportation committees.
