OLYMPIA – Rep. Keith Goehner said his first session in the state House “has been a rewarding and eye-opening experience.”
The Dryden Republican was elected last fall to represent the 12th District, which includes part of Okanogan County.
“We were able to accomplish some important things, and passed strong, bipartisan capital and transportation budgets,” he said. “However, there were many issues that continued to emphasize the philosophical differences between urban and rural Washington.”
He said the session will go down as one that was tough on taxpayers, especially small businesses. In the final days of the session, and even the last few hours, the Legislature passed new and increased taxes, including:
-A B&O tax surcharge on services that will impact 90,000 employers.
-A new, redesigned real estate excise tax that will affect housing supply.
-A B&O tax increase on large banks.
-The end of the sales tax exemption for Oregonians, which will affect the competitiveness of businesses in communities along the Columbia River.
-A higher tax on oil that will increase the price of gas.
“This tax list does not include Senate Bill 5313, which will allow school districts to increase levy limits,” Goehner said. “While it will provide school districts with more local control and flexibility, it will increase property taxes. There is concern it recreates the inequities that led to the McCleary lawsuit and the state could be right back where it started, facing another lawsuit.”
Goehner said tax increases were unnecessary since the state is receiving record levels of tax dollars. He said the state's priority issues could have been funded within existing revenues.
The Democratic majority party used the tax revenue to increase spending by $8 billion, or 18 percent. The state's operating budget grew from $44 billion in the last biennium and now exceeds $52.4 billion, approximately a 70 percent increase since 2013, he said.
“That is not sustainable and leaves our state vulnerable for the next economic downturn,” he said.
Despite the large increase in spending, many of the state's obligations to local governments went unfunded, such as indigent defense, elections, public health and safety regulations, Goehner said.
He also pointed to several bipartisan accomplishments:
-A bill allowing public utility districts to produce, sell and distribute hydrogen.
-Requiring the state Department of Natural Resources to prioritize forest health treatments to include long, narrow wildfire prevention corridors and share the information with firefighting personnel.
-Expanding broadband to enable economic development, public safety and health.
-Setting a December 2021 deadline set for the Washington State Patrol to eliminate the rape kit testing backlog.
-Establishing new rules regarding opioid prescribing and dispensing of opioid overdose reversal medication.
-Eliminating the statute of limitations for most sex crimes committed against minors, and extending the statute of limitations for most sex offenses.
Goehner said he was pleased his first bill through the legislative process, House Bill 1634, was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The bill will make any property sold by a county treasurer in a tax lien foreclosure sale to be sold “as is.” It provides protection for local government and full disclosure for potential buyers, he said.
Looking ahead, Goehner noted that longtime House Speaker Frank Chopp is stepping down and the new speaker “may have different priorities which will control the legislation we consider.”
In between sessions, Goehner can be reached through his district office, 509-664-1274.
