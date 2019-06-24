OLYMPIA – State Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, has received an Association of Washington Cities city champion award.
The Olympia-based organization advocates on behalf of Washington’s 281 cities and towns.
City champion awards acknowledge the hard work and dedication of legislators who championed critical city issues during the 2019 legislative session. Four legislators receive the award.
Goehner, a new member of the House, served as his caucus’ point person for the local government caucus, a bi-partisan group of House members who support city issues. With a background as a county commissioner, Goehner was an important voice for the needs of local government and a strong advocate for local decision-making authority and local funding, said the association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.