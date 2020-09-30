OKANOGAN – The Cold Springs Fire, which began Sept. 6 southeast of Omak near Omak Lake, destroyed 78 homes and 60 other buildings, killed livestock, pets and wildlife, and left much of the southwest portion of the Colville Indian Reservation as a charred landscape.
Efforts are underway to help with stock feed and fences, and several gofundme.com pages are online to help individuals and families with housing and other fire-related needs.
General donations can be made to the Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group or the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
A search for “Cold Springs Fire” and “Pearl Hill Fire” on gofundme.com reveals a number of efforts to help fire survivors. The Pearl Hill Fire is the Douglas County extension of the Cold Springs Fire.
By gofundme.com page title, the (non-inclusive) list includes:
Fire recovery for Chris Spence Allen
Chris Allen awoke with just moments to grab a handful of items before she lost her home on the Cameron Loop Road, Okanogan.
She lost her home, two sheds, motorized scooter, pumphouse, tools and more. The funds will be used to get her the items she needs to help get her around.
The fundraiser is organized by her niece, Jonnie Crossland.
Allen’s sister, Mel Ives, also lost her home.
Wells Cattle Ranch (Cold Springs Fire - Omak)
Jordan Wells organized the fundraiser to benefit his family’s ranch, which was started in 1920 by his great-grandfather, Zoro Babel Wells.
“I’ve been contemplating to ask for help since the Cold Springs Fire destroyed most of my family’s ranch,” wrote Jordan Wells. “It has always been hard to ask for help. The damage done to our property and that of our neighbors is unimaginable.”
The family lost a house, 50 miles of fence, a barn and equipment. The property was not insured since the house was vacant.
“We are blessed to have found most of our cattle, but most of our range land is unusable the remainder of this year,” Jordan Wells wrote. “I have moved back to Omak half time to help my parents with the ranch. The herd is small and we lost all of our horse tack in a previous fire, then the rest in this one. It is nearly impossible to round up the remaining cattle on our own. Again, we are lucky to have the neighbors to help.”
He said his parents have found a place to stay, but his father is ill and it’s hard for him to do ranch work.
The fundraiser will help replace horse tack and fencing.
Home and dog lost in Cold Springs fire
James McCraigie lost his home and dog in the Cold Springs fire on Labor Day. His home was left to him in 2008 by his mother.
He did not have insurance on his home as he had saved all of his hard-earned money to buy his new car to get him to work, according to fundraiser organizer Terry Taylor.
Donations will help him get him a trailer hooked up with water and electricity for him and two dogs that were saved. As of the date the page was posted, McCraigie and his dogs were living in his car.
New home for Alan and Donna
Nacole Hansen organized the fundraiser for her parents, Alan and Donna (last name not listed), who lost their home in the Cold Springs Fire.
“My father built this house with my grandfather when he was in his early 20s. My mom and dad have lived here for about 35 years,” Hansen wrote. “My parents have tried doing what they could for their neighbors, family and friends. They have raised two kids here and tons of family have stayed with them through the years. They don't have anywhere else to go.”
Fundraiser for Goldmark Family Ranch fire
Alyssa Barrett and six others organized the fundraiser on behalf of Chuck Goldmark. The fire burned most of the family’s ranch, including some 50 miles of fence, haystacks, pasture, crop ground, forested areas, the family home, pumphouse, granary and other buildings.
A small house, barn and shop survived.
“Fortunately, the majority of the cow herd found a green lake and somehow made it through,” Barrett wrote. “The horses are a little singed and are recovering.”
The top priority is fencing, which will help with crops, cattle and allowing native grasslands to recover.
The family said most of the cattle survived, but some of their neighbors lost dozens of head. Electricity has been restored to the ranch and a temporary water system is running with generators.
Feed the Cold Springs fire cattle
Organizer Risi Howard of The Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary in Lyle wrote that many cattle in eastern Washington need veterinary care in the wake of area fires, and an estimated 8,000 head of cattle have lost their grazing land.
“These cattle will need to be fed through this fall, winter and next spring possibly for the next year if they aren’t moved to new locations,” said the page description. “This gofundme money will go to feeding these cattle or help ranchers with the cost of moving them.”
Cold Spring Canyon Fire Destroys Family Home
The fundraiser will benefit Katrina Duncan and her family, who lost their Malott-area home to the Cold Springs Fire, wrote organizer Brittany Statler.
Duncan is a single mother two daughters. Her parents also lost their home and belongings, and her daughters lost their school supplies and toys.
Money raised will go toward clothing, school supplies, food, bedding, furniture and whatever else they need.
Cold Springs Canyon & Pearl Hills Fires Fund
Glenda Breiler organized the fundraiser on behalf of those affected by fires in the Omak, Keller and Inchelium communities.
The page lists a variety of needs, plus several drop-off locations for listed items.
Spence-Ives Homestead Ranch Burns in Wildfire
Jennifer Tollefson Benson organized the fundraiser on behalf of Melinda Spence Ives, whose ranch was flattened Sept. 7 by the Cold Springs Fire.
The family - Mel, Marion, Claire (17) and Cooper (14) - were on vacation for the three-day weekend. They were notified of the fire, but arrived home to find their home burned to the ground.
“Her sister and niece heroically to try to save animals, barely getting out safely themselves,” Benson wrote. “They lost the house, barn, crops, straw, pasture land, vehicles and a very heartbreaking loss of animals.”
More than 20 quarterhorse mares and babies perished, along with cattle and Claire Ives’ rodeo horse.
“Some of their cows have made it home, and a few saddle horses (were) saved,” Benson wrote. “This family loves their animals so much that even the cows have names on the ear tags instead of a number.”
After the fire, the family lived at a motel and also in a tent at the fairgrounds.
Mel Ives’ sister is Chris Allen, who also lost her home.
Benson noted the ranch used to be the Timentwa Post, where homesteaders got their mail. The old post office desk burned in the fire. For many years, it was known as the Spence Ranch, where Pat and Bud Spence raised their three daughters.
Money raised will go toward housing, feed and other rebuilding costs.
McKee Family House Burns in Cold Springs Wildfire
Benson organized the fundraiser on behalf of Haley McKee, whose family lost their home near Monse. The house was built by Luke McKee’s grandfather.
“Luke risked his life to save his family’s home, but to no avail ... the fire changed directions and came fast,” Benson wrote.
The family’s horses and dogs were saved, but they lost chickens. A few pictures were saved.
Fire Relief for Elders Elaine and Jimmy Timentwa
The fundraiser was organized by Mara Bohman and Michele Sirois for Sirois’ aunt and uncle, siblings Elaine Timentwa Emerson and Jimmy Timentwa, who lost their ranch in the Cold Springs Fire.
Both of their homes were destroyed.
They escaped the flames to the nearby Fort Okanogan Memorial Cemetery and parked near their parents’ grave. After the fire passed, they slept for three nights in a tin shed Jimmy had erected to house a sports car he won years ago.
Elaine, a master cedar root basket weaver, fluent speaker of the Okanagan Salish dialect and cultural knowledge bearer, saved some recently completed cedar baskets, but lost all her materials and tools.
A tractor survived the flames, along with some of their livestock, but they lost tack, a tool shed with welding and forging materials, tractor, combine, bailer, 20 head of cattle, family heirlooms of beaded horse regalia and men’s and women’s regalia and more.
Lost home in fire
Monserrat Gildo organized the fundraiser after losing the family’s home in Bridgeport to the Pearl Hill Fire.
“Our mother and father are devastated; they have worked so hard in the fields and finally we’re able to afford this little humble home. And now it’s gone,” wrote Gildo. “We would really appreciate it if you guys could share and donate for our family. We really appreciate it. Thank you and God bless.”
Pearl Hill Fire - Wade Troutman Family
Michael Crowder and Kim LaFleur organized the fundraiser on behalf of rancher Wade Troutman, who lost his home, ranch and most possessions to the Pearl Hill Fire on Sept. 7.
“Four generations of this family have worked the land. In less than four hours, it was gone,” Crowder wrote.
Immediate needs are basic necessities and temporary housing.
Troutman has been involved as a conservation leader at the county, state and national levels for more than 30 years, wrote Crowder and LaFleur, who worked with Troutman on various conservation district projects.
Lost Home In Fire
Moises Torres organized the fundraiser for his family, whose home burned Sept. 8 in the Pearl Hill Fire.
Pearl Hill Fire Wildlife Relief Fund
Sarah Troutman and two other organized the effort on behalf of displaced wildlife.
“Some wildlife will be lucky enough to migrate out of the burned area, but many are left not knowing where to go and desperate to find food before and throughout the winter,” the fundraiser description said. “Many local wildlife enthusiasts are supporting this effort and have begun feeding animals at their own cost. This fundraiser is designed to support them in their efforts and to raise funds to buy feed for deer and upland game birds for other volunteers willing to set up feeding stations within the burned area.”
They said they hope their efforts alleviate pressure to crops within the area.
“With enough support, feeding stations can be established from St. Andrews to Mansfield to Bridgeport; and anywhere in between,” they said. “The actual feeding of wildlife will be done strictly by volunteers.”
Lost home in pearlhill fire
Crystal Barrientos organized the fundraiser for her younger sister, who bought a home in Bridgeport two months ago, but lost it Sept. 8 in the Pearl Hill Fire. The family has a 1-month-old baby and now is homeless.
