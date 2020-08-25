OLYMPIA – Governors from several states have asked federal officials to restore the 2020 Census deadline.
Gov. Jay Inslee joined a bipartisan coalition of governors from Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New York and Vermont in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Willbur Ross Jr. and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.
The Census Bureau announced earlier this month that the previous response collection deadline, moved to Oct. 31 because of COVID-19 concerns, would be changed to Sept. 30. The move eliminates a month of crucial time necessary for the accurate account of Washingtonians and Americans nationwide, said the governors.
“In Washington, the state Legislature invested more than $15 million to support a network of trusted messengers connected to the hard-to-count communities that could explain the importance of the Census and the confidentiality of responses and encourage participation,” said the letter. “The sudden decision to shorten the timeline by a month threatens that significant investment.”
The decennial Census is the foundation of U.S. democracy “and tells the story of who we are and where we are going as a nation,” the letter continued.” Federal funding for essential services and congressional representation is on the line, and it is crucial that we achieve a complete and accurate count.
“To that end, we would again ask that you fulfill your constitutionally mandated duties to ensure not a single person is left out of the 2020 Census by extending the response deadline.
