OLYMPIA – Indoor COVID-19 mask mandates implemented almost two years ago will be lifted for the most part late March 11.
“With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the west, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” said a joint statement from the three states’ governors. “After 11:59 p.m. on March 11, California, Oregon and Washington will be adopting new indoor mask policies and move from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools.”
State policies do not change federal requirements, which still include masks on public transit.
“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable.
“Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”
The new date does not change any other aspect of the updated mask requirements Inslee announced in late February, he said.
Masks will still be required in certain settings including health care, corrections facilities and long-term care facilities. The state State Department of Health will issue new guidance for kindergarten through 12th grade schools this week, said Inslee.
As of March 2, with data current through March 1, Okanogan County had 110 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Feb. 23 to March 1 and 91 cases the previous week. The incidence rate – number of cases per 100,000 population per rolling 14-day period – was 466.
There have been 80 COVID deaths attributed to Okanogan County since the pandemic began two years ago, and 8,240 positive cases.
Among cases reported Feb. 23 to March 1, 21 were in the zero to age 19 age group, 26 for 20-39, 35 for 40-59, 18 among those 60-79, nine for 80-plus, and one unreleased.
More females than males have been sickened by the virus – 4,036 to 3,937 with 267 unknown – in Okanogan County, but more men have died 37 to 25 with 18 unknown.
