TONASKET — Scott Graham resigned from his post as North Valley Hospital CEO during a regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 27.
“I’ve had a great experience being part of the North Valley team,” Graham said. “I have such high regard for the board, administrative team and front line employees. I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the last two years.
“This hospital is led by very competent folks who will take the helm and continue carrying out the strategic plan.”
Former hospital Chief Operations Officer John McRey-nolds will serve as CEO. He was hired by the district in 2017.
“It has been one of my greatest pleasures as president of North Valley board of commissioners to work with Scott,” Jean Pfeifer said. “He brought an energy of professionalism unseen at this hospital in a long time. I describe him as a class act, and I certainly enjoyed working with him.”
Graham, who shared his duties at North Valley Hospital with Brewster-based Three Rivers Hospital, plans to focus solely on helping Three Rivers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the hospital’s viability. He was Three Rivers CEO before adding the North Valley duties.
Revenues went into a sharp decline for most hospitals when they were asked by the state to halt certain services, such as non-emergent surgeries.
“We don’t know how long the pandemic will be with us, and right now I feel that my time and energy need to be on this, 100 percent,” Graham said.
Graham was hired by North Valley in August 2018 - following the departure of short-term CEO Kenneth Archer - as part of a larger plan to integrate the two health care facilities.
A steering committee, comprised of officials from both hospitals, had been working toward better collaboration, but the pandemic disrupted those plans as each facility was forced to focus on its own separate concerns. Despite being waylaid by COVID-19, Graham said he considers the venture an overall success.
“It got us to work closer together,” he said.
“In the last few years both organizations have benefited from sharing employees, providers and experience. The two hospitals will continue collaborating, sharing services, providers, and staff where possible and practical,” Pfeifer said. “The board of North Valley Hospital expresses sincere gratitude for his work at NVH, and they hope to continue collaborative efforts. I am especially grateful for Scott’s work in furthering our strategic vision, board education, and his advocacy at a local and national level for rural hospitals.”
“John is an extraordinary leader at North Valley Hospital and knows our community well,” Pfeifer said of McReynolds. “He’s the perfect choice to lead our hospital into the future.”
McReynolds will be the fifth CEO at North Valley in the past 10 years.
