COULEE DAM - New Chromebook computers have been purchased by the Grand Coulee Dam School District and can be checked out by students needing a way to do schoolwork online.
The district also set a date for graduation.
For those who have no access to Wi-Fi, the district and Colville Confederated Tribes have expanded their Wi-Fi signals to the Lake Roosevelt and middle school campuses and the tribal agency in Nespelem.
“We are currently in the process of extending access at both school locations and working with the tribe to expand additional accessibility on the reservation,” said Superintendent Paul Turner.
He noted that distance learning is expected to be part of the “new norm” in the future, given the expected ongoing nature of coronavirus concerns.
Paper-and-pencil work is available for pickup and return from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Lake Roosevelt campus.
The last day of school has been moved to June 19 under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order.
A graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 13 on the football field, “pending some relief from the governor,” Turner said.
