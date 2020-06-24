SPOKANE – A Grand Coulee man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
Randall Curtis Gross, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and heroin, said William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
Senior District Court Judge William Fremming Nielsen sentenced Gross on June 16 to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court supervision after release.
According to court proceedings, Gross primarily distributed methamphetamine and heroin to individuals living on the Colville Indian Reservation. Gross was identified as a drug trafficker after an extensive, long-term joint investigation led by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into drug and firearms trafficking in Grant County and surrounding areas.
During the investigation, law enforcement officers obtained a court-authorized wiretap and executed search warrants at multiple locations in eastern Washington. While searching Gross’ trailer near Grand Coulee in July 2019, investigators found a fully loaded assault rifle near a quantity of methamphetamine.
“Prosecuting those who distribute drugs on Indian reservations remains a top priority for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington,” said Hyslop. “The sentence imposed sends a strong message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated. I commend the relentless work of the federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officers who investigated this case.”
This case was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal, state and local law enforcement collaboration to identify, investigate and prosecute
individuals responsible for violent crimes in our neighborhoods. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to specifically identify the criminals responsible for violent crime in the Eastern District ofWashington and pursue criminal prosecution.
Today’s enforcement action is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”) investigation. The OCDETF program provides supplemental federal funding to the federal and state agencies involved in the investigation of drug-related crimes. This OCDETF investigation is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
This case was investigated by the Spokane District Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Spokane Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Moses Lake Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Ephrata Police Department, the Colville Tribal Police, and the Northwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. This case was prosecuted by Caitlin Baunsgard, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
