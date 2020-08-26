COULEE DAM – The first day of school in the Grand Coulee Dam School District will be Sept. 8, with students starting academic participation Sept. 11.
Conferences will be Sept. 8-10 for parents and students to learn about the district’s online learning platform.
Two options are offered under the reopening plan.
The first goes from 100 percent remote to 100 percent in-class, depending on COVID-19 recommendations and benchmarks. The option starts with remote learning and would transition to one day a week in the classroom, then two days then 100 percent.
All students will have Chromebooks, plus other educational materials and flash drives. Teachers will work from their classrooms.
The second option is 100 percent online. Kindergarten through fifth grade student would use Accelerate, while sixth- through 12th-graders would use Apex Learning.
“Raiders Online is an online learning environment with support from staff,” said the district. “Students work through a self-paced, flexible online-only curriculum. Students who are enrolled in Raiders Online will be interacting with adults rather than their peers.”
All-online students may change to the other option either at the semester or end of the year.
Attendance will be kept for all students. Grades will be given.
Meals will be provided daily.
For those in district buildings, masks are required. Distancing of six feet or more is required whenever possible.
