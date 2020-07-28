COULEE DAM – A Grand Coulee resident died July 21 in a one-vehicle accident on Pendell Road north of Coulee Dam in Douglas County.
Maureen K. Horrobin, 63, died at the scene.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Fire Department, Grand Coulee Police and Grand Coulee Ambulance crews were called at 8:19 p.m. to the accident at milepost 0.7 on the primitive road off Crown Point Vista Road.
“Upon arrival, units located a single vehicle, which had a rolled approximately 200 yards off the roadway,” said Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille.
Preliminary investigation shows speed was a contributing factor to the collision, he said.
