WENATCHEE – Apple STEM Network, hosted by the North Central Education Service District, had received a grant to connect rural students to career pathways, career and technical education programs, and local employers.
The $50,000 Career Connect Washington grant is in partnership within the Spokane STEM Network.
The money will support a series of virtual career fairs for high school career and technical education students for six weeks in October and November at a time when large regional events such as the annual College and Career Expo, Wenatchee, and Okanogan Career Expo will not be possible.
Plans also call for career exploration events in February and March 2021 for younger students. Targeted communities include Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Lincoln, Stevens, Adams, Whitman, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.
Students in these districts face lower course and special program offerings, and other barriers that inherently prevent them from learning about career pathways because of accessibility and connectivity, said the ESD announcement.
