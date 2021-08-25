OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture has received a $500,000 grant to work with the state Department of Health and Washington State University Extension on a project addressing stress and suicide prevention in the agriculture community.
“Farming and ranching are challenging in most years, but this past year has brought on extreme difficulties for the agriculture community,” said agriculture Director Derek Sandison. “We know that stress is high among farmers, ranchers and farm workers, and the suicide rate is on the rise.”
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The state agriculture department will use the money to support the farming stress and suicide prevention project, a collaborative effort to set up a mental health counseling and financial advising network for the agriculture community.
“Behavioral health is a public health issue, and our priority as an agency is to create equitable access to resources like stress and suicide prevention,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, state secretary of health. “We are thankful for the partnership of our sister agencies as we endeavor to reduce harm for people working in the agricultural sector.”
The project will work to address increased stress in the farming and ranching community from challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and natural disasters such as drought and wildfires.
The programs being developed are modeled after efforts in the Midwest to help farmers manage stress better, and provide financial advice to help reduce economic stress.
In Washington, each partner will play a different role on the project:
-The agriculture department will be primary administrator of the grant.
-The health department will develop a voucher program that will give farmers and their families access to counseling services with participating practitioners in the state Department of Veterans Affairs network.
-WSU will develop financial literacy workshops and as plans to share suicide prevention approaches geared toward rural, agricultural populations. In addition, the current farm stress and farm health and safety programs will continue to provide guidance and coordinate within the agriculture network.
