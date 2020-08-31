WASHINGTON – Washington is getting a federal grant that will allow payment of an additional $300 per week to state residents who are unemployed because of COVID-19.
Peter Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the grant under the lost wages assistance program.
The payments would be on top of regular unemployment benefits, according to FEMA. The federal agency will work with Gov. Jay Inslee to implement a system to make the funding available to Washington residents.
