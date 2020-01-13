OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital and Family Health Centers are working together to develop a “center of excellence for maternity services” program.
To that end, Family Health Centers has received a $100,000 grant from Molina Healthcare of Washington’s community innovation fund.
The grant will impact Okanogan County positively “by providing additional training opportunities to first responders and hospitals not providing (obstetrics) services,” said Mid-Valley CEO Alan Fisher. “Mid-Valley will continue to assist (Family Health Centers) and others as needed.
“We are excited to partner and collaborate with all the providers to provide safe OB services throughout the county.”
North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, closed its obstetrics department last year and Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster, is scheduled to close its OB department in April. Both cited changes in provider availability from clinics: Confluence Health at North Valley and Family Medical Center at Three Rivers.
“As the plans (continue) for transitioning OB services from Three Rivers Hospital to Mid-Valley Hospital next year, collaboration among health systems is underway to build a maternity center of excellence that embodies the high-quality programs that each hospital has historically provided to expecting families in the county,” said a Molina announcement.
Molina supports Family Health Centers’ initiative to build a more comprehensive system of care, bringing together community members, maternity care case managers, behavioral health providers and medical providers to support healthy childbirth, said the company.
Local emergency medical services staff will be trained in obstetrical basic life support, and maternity care providers in obstetrical advanced life support, said Molina.
The company said the training and education program will help families “and will increase physician retention while strengthening the OB provider pool in Okanogan County into the future.”
Fisher said the proposed center of excellence “is either a state- or nationally recognized designation given to hospitals that either meet or exceed the standards of the accrediting body. Mid-Valley intends to apply for such a designation in the future.”
There are various prerequisites and preparation required before applying, he said.
“We are so grateful for Molina’s generous contribution to our organization,” said Jesus Hernandez, CEO Family Health Centers. “This grant and partnership will enhance patient-centered maternity care for our patients across the county.”
