EPHRATA - Grant County Commissioners signed an ordinance March 16 adopting and amending response to illegal drug possession in Grant County.
The action follows state Supreme Court ruling in State v. Blake saying that possession of narcotics is not considered illegal. In Grant County, per the ordinance, it remains unlawful for any person to knowingly possess a controlled substance.
Violation is considered a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $5,000.
If state Legislature pass a law preempting the ordinance, the ordinance shall cease to have effect on the same date, said Grant County officials.
Grant County had already been designated a high-intensity drug trafficking area, and illegal drug activity - and crimes often associated with it - has at times been overwhelming for county resources, commissioners said.
“This ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety and citizens of the county and takes effect immediately upon passage,” said the ordinance.
“The State Supreme Court made a decision that was not in the best interest of Washington state or individual counties,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “With the Legislature failing to act, I am proud of our Grant County commissioners for seeing the importance to still make possession of narcotics illegal by the passing of a county ordinance.
“I will inform our staff of the county ordinance and we will continue to battle the narcotics epidemic.”
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs said “the legalization of controlled substances without substantial commitments to build and fund the infrastructure to address the root causes of addiction represents the worst of both worlds.”
The decision “has taken away one of the primary means the Legislature gave law enforcement to handle calls for service where drugs and addiction are involved,” said the association. “It is now up to the Legislature to decide what efforts will be made to respond to the decision and to combat substance use disorder, including simple possession, use and the victimization and criminal behavior that can be associated with supporting addiction.”
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the decision doesn’t affect drug task forces directly “as they focus on those selling, which is a different statute not only focused on possession.”
