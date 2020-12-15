EPHRATA – A Grant County sheriff’s deputy died Dec. 11 of undetermined cause just months before his planned retirement.
Jon Melvin, 60, had served more than 35 years in law enforcement and was preparing for retirement in early 2021, once he reached 36 years of service, said Kyle Foreman, spokesman for the office.
“He was found inside his home by fellow deputies checking on his welfare after family members were unable to reach Jon,” Foreman said.
Melvin was hired in May 1984 and served most of his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to patrol, he served in a variety of special assignments including the off-road vehicle, search and rescue, and marine units; as a school resource officer at Wahluke schools in Mattawa, and as the community deputy for Desert Aire.
“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Jon will be deeply missed.”
The sheriff’s office will assist Melvin’s family with funeral arrangements. Any public ceremonies will be held at a later time.
County coroner Craig Morrison expressed his grief and sent prayers and wishes for healing to all those who loved Melvin.
“Please take a moment to pray for Jon, his family and colleagues,” said Foreman.
