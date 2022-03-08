OMAK – A community law enforcement partnership has been formed by the Okanogan County Community Coalition, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department.
The agencies received funding from the state Department of Commerce to formulate and implement strategies that:
-Reduce crime.
-Increase knowledge of law enforcement duties.
-Bridge gaps between community groups.
-Increase cultural understanding.
-Increase youth leadership.
The goal is to build relationships between community and law enforcement in Omak, Okanogan, Tonasket and Pateros, according to a coalition announcement.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the project will allow his office to build more relationships across the county.
“I’m looking forward to conversations that will provide valuable information and insight from the community level about their needs and concerns as they relate to public safety,” he said.
Coalition Executive Directory Stacey Okland said the program was created by Senate Bill 5353 in the 2020-21 legislative session. She pointed to previous grants and success the agencies had with them.
“Relationship building is key to creating trust in the community,” said Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen. “Learning about each other is always what bridges separation and often leads to trust an understanding. To provide effective law enforcement services we absolutely need the help of our community.”
The groups plan several ways for people to interact with the agencies, including “Soda with the sheriff,” and “Coffee with the chief.”
Community walks, surveys, a citizen’s academy and other activities are planned.
Increased patrols, plus alcohol and marijuana compliance checks also are planned.
