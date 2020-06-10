SPOKANE – Grant County has been designated as a high-intensity drug trafficking area under the White House’s Office of National Drug Policy.
William D. Hyslop, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, congratulated the county on the designation.
“This is great news for the citizens of Grant County,” he said. “The sheriff’s office has achieved this national designation for law enforcement. It will bring greater information sharing and intelligence within the HIDTA network of law enforcement agencies to attack the ever-present drug problem.
“It will enable the county to be eligible to apply for greater federal resources to augment the county’s law enforcement efforts. Both of those can lead to taking more criminals off the streets and to a safer and more secure county for the law-abiding public.”
Hyslop’s office assisted with the designation process.
“HIDTA provides unprecedented national connectivity to access drug threats and trends throughout the country,” he said. “It will allow access to federal resources to combat drug distribution and increase enforcement efforts. Through HIDTA, we will be able to share information and intelligence so those individuals who are polluting our communities with drugs will be held accountable.”
“This designation showcases the strength of our investigators, and makes the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team eligible for greater resources to fight drug crimes in Grant County,” said Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.
Grant County extends northward into the Grand Coulee area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.