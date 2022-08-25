Grant application opens
WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of North Central Washington (CFNCW) is currently accepting applications for the Woods Family Music and Arts Grant, with a deadline of Sep. 20.
This grant is open to 501c3 nonprofit organizations (fiscally sponsored programs), and public schools in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties, excluding Methow Valley.
According to the organization, those who are eligible can apply for up to $5,000 in funding for increasing equitable access to high quality arts and culture for youth, expanding and increasing participation in arts and culture to underrepresented audiences, programs or projects that celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of NCW, or operating support for organizations that are brining high-quality programs to NCW.
The Woods Family Music and Arts Fund was established in 2011 to enhance music and arts culture in NCW. Since then, the fund has awarded over $623,000 in music and arts grants across the region, according to CFNCW.
To apply for this grant, visit https://cfncw.org/woodsfamilymusicandartsgrant.
Molson Quilt Show planned
MOLSON — Molson Quilt Show and sale returns to the Molson Grange Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27, east of Oroville.
“We have all our great vendors returning and we are looking forward to seeing them,” organizers said.
Lunch, consisting of pulled pork and coleslaw, or a hot dog and chips will served be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both menus include a cookie and water.
“In the morning we will have pastries if you need a treat,” organizers said. “Door prize drawings will be every half-hour. We have two raffle quilts that will be drawn at 3 p.m.”
A silent auction is also planned.
For more information, see Highlight Stitchers on Facebook.
Car show returns to Chesaw
CHESAW — The Hot August Nights car and truck how returns to the Chesaw Rodeo Grounds, east of Oroville, Aug. 27.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The show run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A registration fee will be charged.
For more information, call 509-485-2268, or see Chesaw Washington Hot August Night Car Show on Facebook.
Car show planned in Omak
OMAK — The Omak Auto Plaza will host the Rock And Roll car show Aug. 27 at 607 Okoma Drive.
The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A poker run will begin at 3 p.m. The Company Band will perform from 6-10 p.m.
For more information, see Omak Auto Plaza on Facebook.
Garlic Fest set this weekend
TONASKET — The Tonasket Garlic Festival is planned Aug. 26-27 in History Park.
The event, hosted by the Okanogan Family Faire, will include vendors, live music, children’s activities, a beer and cider garden, and other activities.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
More information is available at The Tonasket Garlic Festival on Facebook.
