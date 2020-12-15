EPHRATA – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has closed because of COVID-19 cases among its corrections staff.
The closure is in effect until further notice.
Four members of corrections division have tested positive for COVID-19. Their close contacts have been notified, said the sheriff’s office.
There are no reported cases among inmates.
During the closure, support specialists in the administrative front office are working remotely. The public can reach the administrative office staff at 509-754-2011.
The announcement said the closure does not impact the sheriff’s office’s response to emergency and non-emergency calls for service.
Concealed pistol license renewals are available online; new licenses are not available.
