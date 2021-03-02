EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office administrative office is closed until March 8.
Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure does not impact response by deputies to emergency and non-emergency calls for service, said the sheriff’s office.
Impacts include:
-New concealed pistol licenses will not be processed until March 8.
-Pre-employment fingerprinting services will not be offered until March 8.
-Renewals of concealed pistol licenses are handled electronically. Renewal applications are at bit.ly/3dN7bZM.
Administrative staff may be reached at 509-754-2011 Ext. 2001.
